Viral Video: T-Rex Costume Proposal

A guy in a T-Rex costume proposes to his girlfriend during a marathon.

April 24, 2018
Courtney & Company
A man in a T-Rex costume took a break while running the London Marathon to propose to his girlfriend.  The video picks up right after he asked her.  They're already hugging and crying.  He wore the costume to raise money for a children's hospital. 

