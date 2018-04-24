Viral Video: T-Rex Costume Proposal

A man in a T-Rex costume took a break while running the London Marathon to propose to his girlfriend. The video picks up right after he asked her. They're already hugging and crying. He wore the costume to raise money for a children's hospital.

The moment of the proposal! Very strange day! Didn't intend for it to go so public but I guess I should have expected that... I was running @EvelinaLondon Childrens Hospital yesterday, so please, if you can spare a couple of quid https://t.co/rexYXQM19Q #Roary #TRexMarathon pic.twitter.com/497rAA14X6 — T-Rex Marathon (@TRexRunning) April 23, 2018