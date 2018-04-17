(Photo by Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Viral Video: Rachel Platten Messes Up The National Anthem

Rachel Platten had a little trouble getting through the national anthem recently.

April 17, 2018
Rachel Platten of "Fight Song" fame has joined the exclusive club of artists who've made a travesty of the national anthem. 

Rachel re-started the song TWICE, because she kept saying, "By the STARS' early light."  After the second time, she said, "Someone tell me the next line."  She said "stars'" again the third time, but she kept going and finished strong.

 

