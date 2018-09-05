Viral Video: "Jungle Cruise" Cast's Gym Workout

Check out the cast of Disney's "Jungle Cruise", THE ROCK, EMILY BLUNT, and JACK WHITEHALL, trash-talking each other in the gym.

My British voice is beautiful & sexy. Their “Rock voice” is repugnant & nauseating. The cast that trains together.. stays together. And the cast that talks smack to each other.. become LIFERS. Just your typical day in the IRON PARADISE with my JUNGLE CRUISE ohana, the relentlessly bad ass @jackwhitehall and the Incomparable One herself, Emily Blunt. Now bring it on in for a nice, long, sweaty, hug that goes on for way too long making it beautifully weird, while wearing 50lb chains. #MaryPoppinsAndMaui☂---- #JackIsABeast---- #IronParadise #JungleCruiseOhana #Lifers