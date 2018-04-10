(Dreamstime)

Viral Video: Flying Veils

"Flying Veils" are the latest wedding trend in China.

April 10, 2018
There's a wedding trend in China where the veil "magically" glides down the aisle and lands on the bride's head.  But if you look close you can see that it's attached to a rigging system. 

