Viral Video: Donald Trump's Awkward Moments With Emmanuel Macron

Watch President Trump wipe dandruff off the French president's shoulder and try to hold Melania's hand.

April 25, 2018
President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron continued their tradition of awkward, tug-of-war-style handshakes yesterday.  There's also a video going viral of Trump trying to get Melania to hold his hand.

 

 

