Viral Video: Donald Trump's Awkward Moments With Emmanuel Macron
Watch President Trump wipe dandruff off the French president's shoulder and try to hold Melania's hand.
April 25, 2018
President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron continued their tradition of awkward, tug-of-war-style handshakes yesterday. There's also a video going viral of Trump trying to get Melania to hold his hand.
“I know I’ve been an absentee dad and a horrible husband - including flagrant affairs while you were pregnant - but let’s just hold hands at this event...” pic.twitter.com/gLDCs40iCk— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 24, 2018