Viral Video: Dashcam House Explosion Footage

Police in Texas released dashcam video of an officer approaching a house, and then getting blown sideways by a fireball exploding from inside. A car had hit the house and ruptured a gas line. Fortunately, the officer only had minor injuries.

We've received requests for the video files from the house explosion on 4/7. Here's a brief video clip from Officer Hiser's dash cam footage that we are able to release. We are thankful that the victims are stable & expected to recover. Our hearts go out to them & their family. pic.twitter.com/k7LCOrOtLn — Hurst PD (@HurstPoliceDept) April 18, 2018