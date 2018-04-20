(Dreamstime)

Viral Video: Dashcam House Explosion Footage

Watch as a police officer gets dangerously close to a house explosion.

April 20, 2018
Police in Texas released dashcam video of an officer approaching a house, and then getting blown sideways by a fireball exploding from inside.  A car had hit the house and ruptured a gas line.  Fortunately, the officer only had minor injuries.

