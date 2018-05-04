Video: Tim Convy Joins Courtney & Company Officially

In case you missed the big announcement this morning, it's officially official, Tim Convy is part of Courtney and Company now!

Tim Convy was born and raised in St. Louis and after graduating from the University of Missouri, pursued his dreams of rock n' roll stardom. As keyboardist of the rock band Ludo, he performed on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and MTV; and became as popular as keyboardists can become - mostly among the key demographic of teenage girls in the Midwest. Ludo played over one thousand shows all over the country including clubs, colleges, and festivals like Lollapalooza and Warped Tour.

After hanging up his synthesizer, Tim studied improvisation at The Upright Citizen’s Brigade Theater in New York and began performing standup comedy shortly after. He’s performed at some of the country’s best venues and many of the most terrible ones.

Tim has also worked as a writer and producer on on a variety of television shows from Comedy Central's Not Safe with Nikki Glaser to MTV's House of Style. In 2016 Tim moved back to St. Louis to combine his love of music and comedy. He hosted the The Tim Convy Program on NOW 96.3 and in 2018 joined Courtney & Company where you can hear him every Monday through Friday on Y98.