Video Game Movies Ranked

Video game movies have a notoriously bad track record. So if you're going to rank them, you can't really go best to worst. You have to go Least Bad to Absolute Worst. That's what Vulture.com did.

Out of 33 video game movies, they decided that the least bad of the bunch is the original "Mortal Kombat", from 1995. While the absolute worst . . . and it's probably a no-brainer, is "Postal", from 2007.

The latest video game movie, "Rampage", came in 13 places behind "Mortal Kombat", which is a little better than middle-of-the-pack. The new "Tomb Raider", which also came out this year, finished six spots higher than "Rampage".

Here are the Top 5:

1. "Mortal Kombat", 1995

2. "Super Mario Brothers", 1993

3. "Street Fighter", 1994

4. "Doom", 2005

5. "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider", 2001

That's the Angelina Jolie version. The new Alicia Vikander movie came in three spots below that.

And here are the Bottom 5:

1. "Postal", 2007

2. "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time", 2010

3. "Assassin's Creed", 2016

4. "Alone in the Dark", 2005

5. "Need for Speed", 2014

