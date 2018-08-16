Video: Can Kevin Complete A Spartan Race?

Since Kevin is the ultimate intern... we decided to see what he CAN do! Last weekend, Busch Stadium hosted their very first ever Spartan SGX race inside the ballpark.

Kevin's not the most athletic person, but CAN he complete a Spartan obstacle course? Meh...Sort of. Watch below:

Video of Can Kevin, Spartan?

To learn more about Spartan SGX stadium tours click here.

Do you have an idea of what Kevin should try next? Email [email protected]

