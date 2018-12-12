"Variety's Best Movies Of 2018

The two top film critics from "Variety" released their Top 10 lists. They both liked "A Star Is Born", but one liked the movie "Blindspotting" a little bit more.

Peter Debruge’s "Top 10 Films of 2018"...

1. “Blindspotting”

2. “A Star Is Born”

3. “Shoplifters”

4. “The Hate U Give”

5. “Eighth Grade”

6. “Museo”

7. “Life and Nothing More”

8. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

9. “Burning”

10. “In Syria”

And Owen Gleiberman’s "Top 10 Films of 2018"...

1. “A Star Is Born”

2. “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

3. “The Rider”

4. “Green Book”

5. “Chappaquiddick”

6. “Red Sparrow”

7. “If Beale Street Could Talk”

8. “First Man”

9. “Wild, Wild Country”

10. “Eighth Grade”

