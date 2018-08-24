TV Reboots That Are Currently Airing Or In Development

"Business Insider" has a list of 30 "Major TV Reboots" that are either currently airing or in development...

Currently Airing: "Star Trek: Discovery", "MacGyver", "Hawaii Five-0", "Will & Grace", "American Idol", "Dynasty", "Arrested Development", "Fuller House", "Queer Eye", "Lost in Space", "One Day at a Time", and "The Tick".

Coming This Season: "Magnum P.I.", "Murphy Brown", "The Conners", "Charmed", and the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" spin-off "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina".

In Development: "Frasier", "The Twilight Zone", "Miami Vice", "The Munsters", "Bewitched", "The Jetsons", "24", "Roswell", "Animaniacs", "Veronica Mars", "Rugrats", "The L Word", and "ALF".

Click Here to see more.