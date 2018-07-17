TV And Movie Characters That People Used To Love But Now Kinda Hate

Buzzfeed came up with a list of 29 TV and Movie Characters People Used to Love But Now Kinda Hate. Here are some of the highlights, along with explanations from members of the, quote, "Buzzfeed community":

Edward Cullen from the "Twilight" movies: "[He's] the epitome of creepsville. He watches [Bella] sleep and is super controlling . . . why was this sold to young kids as the ultimate romance?"

Ron Weasley from "Harry Potter": "He's such a jerk. He's very unsupportive of his friends; negging Hermione, being jealous of Harry's difficult life . . . He's just a loser and I'm sad that J.K. Rowling eventually paired him off with Hermione who can do far better."

Ross Gellar from "Friends": "He used to be funny and it was sweet when he was trying to get with Rachel in the early episodes, but then he started to get annoying, selfish, and clingy and that made him seem creepy."

Daenerys Targaryen from "Game of Thrones": "I got this feeling that she thought she was better than some because of who she was, especially in the later seasons and especially when she met Jon."

Tony Stark from the Marvel movies: "He's really bad to the other characters; not a good mentor to Peter Parker when you look at it in detail, impulsive, a bit misogynistic, and for some reason he's still very loved for it."

Jim Halpert from "The Office": "Looking back, I think his pranks are sometimes annoying and / or cruel, his humor is sarcastic (he can be TOO sarcastic at times), and he doesn't communicate with Pam."

Ariel from "The Little Mermaid": "Many 16-year-olds are convinced they're in love and would do something dumb like give up their voice to be with their 'love', but most of them have at least said two words to the person first."

Ferris Bueller from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off": "I watched the movie as an adult and man, he's just a manipulative jerk who's consumed with his own self-interest. He lies outlandishly and thinks that's the best skill ever."

Meredith Grey from "Grey's Anatomy": "She's just a sad sack and expects everybody else to drop everything and help on a fleeting whim even though we all know she wouldn't do the same for them. She's done some really shady [stuff] too."

