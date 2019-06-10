Truly Terrifying Female Horror Antagonists
Annie Wilkes from "Misery" tops this list.
Gizmodo has a list of "13 Truly Terrifying Female Horror Antagonists"...
1. Annie Wilkes, Misery
2. Pamela Voorhees, Friday the 13th
3. Mrs. Loomis, Scream 2
4. The Nun, The Nun and The Conjuring 2
5. Carrie White, Carrie
6. Alien queen, Aliens
7. Asa Vajda, Black Sunday
8. Diana, Lights Out
9. Esther/Leena, The Orphan
10. Mama, Mama
11. Asami, Audition
12. Jennifer Check, Jennifer’s Body
13. Sil, Species
