Gizmodo has a list of "13 Truly Terrifying Female Horror Antagonists"...

1. Annie Wilkes, Misery

2. Pamela Voorhees, Friday the 13th

3. Mrs. Loomis, Scream 2

4. The Nun, The Nun and The Conjuring 2

5. Carrie White, Carrie

6. Alien queen, Aliens

7. Asa Vajda, Black Sunday

8. Diana, Lights Out

9. Esther/Leena, The Orphan

10. Mama, Mama

11. Asami, Audition

12. Jennifer Check, Jennifer’s Body

13. Sil, Species

Click Here to see more.