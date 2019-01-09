The Traits Of A Perfect Roommate

A recent survey looked at the top ten traits of the PERFECT roommate. And most of them also apply to living with a partner or spouse...

1. They pay their bills on time.

2. They do their fair share of the chores.

3. They always wash their dishes.

4. They take the trash out without being asked.

5. They don't spend forever in the bathroom.

6. They don't leave dirty plates sitting out.

7. They get along with your friends.

8. They don't eat your food.

9. If they want to throw a party, they run it by you first.

10. They're always there if you need to talk.

