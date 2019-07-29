Toxic Coworkers

Here are the TOXIC coworkers you should avoid...

July 29, 2019
Courtney & Company

Features
Morning Show

Having friends at work is great.  Just make sure they're the RIGHT friends.  Here are four types of coworkers you might want to avoid...

1.  The Soul-Sucker.  Someone who asks for a lot of advice and support from you, but gives nothing in return.  That's also just a friend to avoid in general, not just at work.

2.  The Martyr.  They complain to you all the time about how they have to do other people's work, or that they're not treated fairly.  Just be careful, because they might be saying similar things about YOU to other people.

3.  The Chit-Chatter.  Catching up after the weekend is one thing.  Just stay clear of the person who doesn't know when to stop.  Too much chit-chat can jam up your entire day.

4.  The Know-It-All.  They don't think they ever need anyone's input.  Then when things go wrong, they won't own up to it, and might even make you their scapegoat.  Unfortunately, a lot of bosses tend to be know-it-alls.

Y98
toxic
Coworkers
Courtney & Company

