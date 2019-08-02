Touristy Things You Should Do On Vacation

If you're going on vacation before summer ends, here are five touristy things you should always do in a new city . . .

1. "Hop on hop off" bus tour. They're a quick and easy way to get familiar with a place. And they can also help you figure out what areas you want to do some more sightseeing later.

2. Visit a museum. Try to hit up at least one art, history, or industry museum while you're in town.

3. Climb the city's tallest building. A lot of cities have buildings that let visitors take elevators or stairs to the top. And you should get a good view of the city's whole skyline.

4. Go for a hike. The outdoors offer a different perspective on a city. And it's a good way to burn off some calories from all those vacation meals.

5. Attend a sporting event. You don't have to be a fan of the home team or even like sports to enjoy a game. Live sporting events are a great way to meet people from that city and get a taste of the local cuisine.

