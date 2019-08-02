Touristy Things You Should Do On Vacation

Here are a few TOURISTY things that you should do on vacation.

August 2, 2019
Courtney & Company

If you're going on vacation before summer ends, here are five touristy things you should always do in a new city . . .

1.  "Hop on hop off" bus tour.  They're a quick and easy way to get familiar with a place.  And they can also help you figure out what areas you want to do some more sightseeing later.

2.  Visit a museum.  Try to hit up at least one art, history, or industry museum while you're in town.

3.  Climb the city's tallest building.  A lot of cities have buildings that let visitors take elevators or stairs to the top.  And you should get a good view of the city's whole skyline.

4.  Go for a hike.  The outdoors offer a different perspective on a city.  And it's a good way to burn off some calories from all those vacation meals.

5.  Attend a sporting event.  You don't have to be a fan of the home team or even like sports to enjoy a game.  Live sporting events are a great way to meet people from that city and get a taste of the local cuisine.

