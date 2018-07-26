The Top Times For Ordering Pizza

Pizza is a pretty universal food . . . people love it across all different countries, religions, races, and sexual orientations. And apparently we all love eating it at the same TIME.

A new study out of Scotland found that the most popular times to order pizza are at 7:00 P.M. . . . and 2:00 A.M.

And that was true across the world . . . so the researchers think it might be tied into ancient human eating patterns and the times when our bodies are the most likely to want to find some ultra-satisfying food.

Click here to read more!