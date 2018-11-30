The Top Things We Steal From Work

What do you STEAL from your work?

November 30, 2018
A new survey asked people if they've ever stolen stuff from work.  Here are the five most common items we steal...

1.  Pens and pencils.  38% of us have stolen them from work before.

2.  Note pads and other stationery, 22%.

3.  Printer paper, 18%.

4.  Staplers, 8%.

5.  Food from the kitchen, also 8%.  Toilet paper just missed the top five at 7%.

Also, 5% of us have stolen things like mugs or silverware from the kitchen . . . 3% have stolen MONEY . . . and 2% have stolen a computer.

The survey also asked bosses how SERIOUS it is to steal different things.  89% said stealing money is "very serious," and 87% said the same about a computer or laptop.

Less than 15% said it's serious to steal things like pens, pencils, scissors, and stationery. 

