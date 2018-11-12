The Top Thanksgiving Excuses And Fails

A new survey found the EXCUSES people give when they don't like your Thanksgiving cooking and they want to get out of eating it.

And the top three are: I'm saving room for dessert, I had a big breakfast, and I'm on a diet.

The survey also found the top five "Thanksgiving fails," and they are...

Not having all of the cooking done on time, overcooking the turkey, not having enough chairs, forgetting the cranberry sauce, and spilling something on the floor.

