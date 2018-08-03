The Top Songs Of All Time

The Hot 100 debuted in 1958, and "Billboard" is celebrating the chart's 60th birthday with a list of the Top 100 Hot 100 Songs of All Time.

It was calculated by chart performance, but with a little human tinkering to allow for, quote, "changes in chart methodology over the years." Here's the Top 10...

1. "The Twist", Chubby Checker (1960)

2. "Smooth", Santana featuring Rob Thomas (1999)

3. "Mack the Knife", Bobby Darin (1959)

4. "Uptown Funk", Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars (2015)

5. "How Do I Live", Leann Rimes (1997)

6. "Party Rock Anthem", LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock (2011)

7. "I Gotta Feeling", Black Eyed Peas (2009)

8. "Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)", Los Del Rio (1996)

9. "Shape of You", Ed Sheeran (2017)

10. "Physical", Olivia Newton-John (1981)

