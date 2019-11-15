The Top Music Artists Of All Time

"Billboard" is celebrating their 125th anniversary by putting out a list of the 125 greatest music artists of all time.

They used a formula that included performance on several charts, including the Billboard 200 album chart and the Hot 100.

Here's the Top 10:

1. The Beatles

2. The Rolling Stones

3. Elton John

4. Mariah Carey

5. Madonna

6. Barbra Streisand

7. Michael Jackson

8. Taylor Swift

9. Stevie Wonder

10. Chicago

