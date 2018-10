Google analyzed searches for Halloween costumes and found the top 500 things that people are planning to dress up as this year. Here's the top 10...

1. "Fortnite".

2. Spider-Man.

3. Unicorn.

4. Dinosaur.

5. Witch.

6. Harley Quinn. (The character from "Suicide Squad" and "Batman".)

7. Superhero.

8. Pirate.

9. Rabbit.

10. Princess.

