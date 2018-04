According to the survey, here are the top ten complaints we have about our boss...

1. They don’t communicate well.

2. They're inconsistent.

3. They set their own rules.

4. They don't understand what their employees do.

5. They're incompetent.

6. They're patronizing.

7. They set a bad example.

8. They never say thank you.

9. They say one thing, then do another.

10. Mood swings.

Click Here to see more.