Too Old For Trick-Or-Treating

At what age are you TOO OLD to go trick-or-treating?

October 31, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Should there be a cutoff age for trick-or-treating?  A new survey asked over 2,000 people.  And the most popular answer was 13 years old.  So once you're a teenager, some people don't think you should be out there.

A quarter of people polled said there either SHOULDN'T be a cutoff age, or it should be after you turn 18.

13 was the #1 answer with 14% of the vote.  12 and 14 tied for second with 10% each.  A total of 17% think it should be somewhere between 15 and 18 years old.  And 3% said TEN is too old to trick-or-treat.

So, what age is TOO OLD for trick-or-treating?

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
what
Age
too
old
trick-or-treating
Courtney & Company