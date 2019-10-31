Should there be a cutoff age for trick-or-treating? A new survey asked over 2,000 people. And the most popular answer was 13 years old. So once you're a teenager, some people don't think you should be out there.

A quarter of people polled said there either SHOULDN'T be a cutoff age, or it should be after you turn 18.

13 was the #1 answer with 14% of the vote. 12 and 14 tied for second with 10% each. A total of 17% think it should be somewhere between 15 and 18 years old. And 3% said TEN is too old to trick-or-treat.

So, what age is TOO OLD for trick-or-treating?

