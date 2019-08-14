Tips For Your Tinder Profile

If you want to land more Tinder dates, here are five tips from a guy in the U.K. who's one of the most right-swiped Tinder users EVER...

1. Make sure your first photo has a brightly colored background. It helps you stand out. Bright yellow and bright blue are both good choices.

2. Include a vacation shot to show off your fun and relaxed side. Just don't make ALL of them vacation photos. And none of your first three pics should be group shots.

3. Do something different in each photo. One shot with your dog is better than THREE with your dog. So just make sure there's a nice variety.

4. Try to chat people up around 10:30 PM on weeknights. A lot of single people are active on Tinder right before they go to bed. So 10:30 or 11:00 is a good time.

5. Be casual, and crack a joke in your bio. Don't be too serious with it, and don't just list your interests. Keeping it casual makes you seem more approachable.

