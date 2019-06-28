Tips To Save Money This Summer

Here are four tips on how to save some money this summer...

1. Find free events. Summer is the most popular time for street festivals, outdoor concerts, and other community events that are usually free to attend.

2. Host a garage sale. The benefits are two-fold: You'll de-clutter the house AND hopefully make a little bit of money out of it.

3. Grill outside. Grilling outdoors helps keep the house cooler by not heating up the kitchen with the stove. And you don't have to just make burgers and hotdogs. You can make pizza, kebabs, and even dessert like grilled peaches.

4. Take your summer vacation the last week of August. Most families don't want to take a vacation right before school starts, so you might be able to find better prices the last week of August.

