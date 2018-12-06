Tinder's Year In Swipe 2018

Here's how things looked on the dating app Tinder this year.

December 6, 2018
Courtney & Company

Tinder just released some end-of-the-year statistics, and they found that in 2018, the most popular time for swiping was 9:00 P.M. on Mondays. 

Here are a few more stats from the study...

1.  The most popular months for Tinder were January and August.

2.  The most popular time on the average day is 6:00 P.M.

3.  The foods that people mention the most often in their bios are pizza . . . tacos . . . and sushi.

4.  And the most popular TV show people put in their bios is the biggest show in 2018 . . . "Friends". 

Y98