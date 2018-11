"Time" has a list of the "10 Best Movies of 2018"... Even though we still have a month and a half to go. Here are their choices:

1. "Roma"

2. "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

3. "First Reformed"

4. "Eighth Grade"

5. "The Favourite"

6. "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

7. "A Star Is Born"

8. "If Beale Street Could Talk"

9. "Bohemian Rhapsody"

10. "Paddington 2"

