Things To Look Forward To In September

The first day of September is on Sunday, so here are five things to look forward to next month...

1. The first day of fall is September 23rd.

2. A TON of TV shows are returning, including "Dancing With the Stars" on the 16th . . . the 9th Season of the FX show "American Horror Story" on the 18th . . . NBC's "The Voice" on the 23rd . . . Season 17 of "NCIS" and Season 4 of "This Is Us" on the 24th . . . and the 2nd Season of "The Masked Singer" on the 25th.

And if you're into award shows, "The Emmys" will air on Fox on September 22nd.

3. Some movies hitting theaters include "IT Chapter Two" on September 5th . . . "Rambo: Last Blood" and the "Downton Abbey" movie on September 20th . . . and the kids film "Abominable" on September 27th.

4. In sports, the NFL season gets under way next Thursday, September 5th, with the Chicago Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers on NBC.

5. And finally, the holidays: The big one is Labor Day this Monday . . . so hopefully you have a three-day weekend this weekend. Some other days you might feel like celebrating are:

. . . National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5th

. . . Video Games Day on September 12th

. . . Guacamole Day on the 16th

. . . Cheeseburger Day on the 18th

. . . Talk Like a Pirate Day on the 19th

. . . and National Drink Beer Day on September 28th.

