Things To Look Forward To In March

It's March 1st! Here are some things to look forward to this month...

1. Changing the clocks. Daylight Saving Time officially begins on March 10th. And even though we lose an hour of sleep that night, a lot of people prefer the switch because it stays light out later.

2. March Madness gets under way. This year's tournament starts on March 19th and runs through April 8th.

3. The MLB season starts. If you're not into college basketball, the MLB's Opening Day is March 28th.

4. The first day of spring. We finally get to kiss winter goodbye when spring starts on March 20th.

5. St. Patrick's Day and other holidays.

. . . Mardi Gras is March 5th.

. . . International Women's Day is March 8th.

. . . National Napping Day is March 11th.

. . . Pi Day is March 14th.

. . . St. Patrick's Day is March 17th.

. . . National Puppy Day is March 23rd.

. . . And International Waffle Day is March 25th.

