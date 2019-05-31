Here are five things to look forward to in June...

1. The first day of summer is on June 21st. That's also the longest day of the year in terms of sunlight.

2. Some movies hitting theaters include "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" on June 7th . . . "Men in Black International" and "Shaft" on June 14th . . . and "Toy Story 4" and "Child's Play" on June 21st.

3. A couple TV premieres you might want on your radar are Season 5 of AMC's "Fear the Walking Dead" this Sunday . . . and Season 3 of Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" next Wednesday.

And if you're into award shows, "The 73rd Annual Tony Awards" will air on CBS next Sunday, June 9th . . . and the "MTV Movie & TV Awards" go down on June 17th.

4. In sports, the Stanley Cup will be awarded to either the Boston Bruins or our St. Louis Blues, the NBA Finals are going on now between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, and for golf fans, the U.S. Open is June 13th through 16th.

5. And finally, the holidays: The only one you really need to mark on your calendar is Father's Day, which is on the 16th. But there are some fun, smaller holidays this month, including:

. . . National Cheese Day on June 4th

. . . National Selfie Day on June 21st

. . . National Nude Day on June 28th.