Things That Annoying Us About Our Exes

Tomorrow is National Ex-Spouse Day. And a bunch of divorced people were asked to name the top things that ANNOYED them about their ex when they were together. Here are the five most common answers...

1. Selective hearing. Meaning they ignored them or pretended not to hear something if they didn't like it.

2. Snoring.

3. They were a control freak. That was the number one complaint from men about women. The top complaint from women was that guys had selective hearing.

4. They were financially irresponsible.

5. They avoided household chores.

And one more weird stat. Only 6% said THEY were the one who wore the pants in their relationship and made most of the decisions. So essentially, they felt railroaded and blamed the other person for steering their marriage into a brick wall.

