The Perfect Christmas Movie According To Your Zodiac Sign
Find out the PERFECT Christmas movie according to your ZODIAC sign.
December 5, 2019
If you ever wondered what the PERFECT Christmas movie is according to your ZODIAC SIGN, then we've got you covered. PopSugar.com took a look at Christmas movies and sodiac signs and discovered...
Aries - "It's A Wonderful Life"
Taurus - "Four Christmases"
Gemini — "The Nightmare Before Christmas"
Cancer — "Elf"
Leo — "White Christmas"
Virgo — "Home Alone"
Libra — "The Holiday"
Scorpio — "Christmas Vacation"
Sagittarius — "The Santa Clause"
Capricorn — "Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas"
Aquarius — "The Muppet Christmas Carol"
Pisces — "The Polar Express"
Click Here to see more.