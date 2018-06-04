Teachers Eat Free Tomorrow at Red Robin

School is officially out, and teachers can finally celebrate!

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is celebrating the end of the school year Tuesday, June 5th by offering teachers and school administrators a free Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries when they show a valid school ID Tuesday.

Counselors, retired teachers, school bus drivers and other education professionals also are eligible for the June 5 deal.

No purchase is necessary and the freebie is available for dine-in and takeout orders at participating locations.

