Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour Becomes Highest-Grossing Tour Of All Time

Taylor Swift recently wrapped her Reputation Tour, and the numbers are staggering.

In fact, "Billboard" says it's the highest-grossing U.S. tour of ALL TIME or at least since they began tracking touring data in 1990.

The tour grossed $266.1 million and sold 2,068,399 tickets, which beat THE ROLLING STONES, who made $245 million from their 'A Bigger Bang Tour' from 2005 to 2007. The Stones set their record with 70 U.S. shows, but Taylor surpassed them with just 38.

