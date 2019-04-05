We're just over a week away from Tax Day. Here are two of the biggest tax myths people still believe...

1. "Getting a tax refund back is bad." The idea here is that getting a tax refund back is bad because it means you gave the government an interest-free loan all year. But the reality is, you probably would have spent that money anyway.

Studies have shown that small tax refunds gradually added to your paycheck get spent . . . while big tax refunds once a year tend to get saved or used to pay off debt. And for most people, OWING $1,000 would affect their life WAY more than getting $1,000 back.

2. "It's better to NOT make more money to avoid paying more in taxes." There are people out there who still believe that if you take a raise that moves you into a higher tax bracket, you'll actually end up making LESS due to the increase in taxes.

But when you get a raise and move up a tax bracket, only the amount in the higher tax bracket is taxed at a higher rate, not the entire amount you earn.

