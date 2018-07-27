STUDY: Parents Who Bring Kids With Them School Shopping Spend More

The shelves will be filled with book bags, colored pencils and lots of parents scrambling to get their kids school supply list.

But do you take the kids with you or leave them at home?

A new study suggests if you don't want to break the bank, keep the kiddos at home.

A new study by Citi Retail Services found that when parents shop with their children, they end up spending nearly $100 more on back-to-school supplies.

The same study found that most parents believe they are more efficient shoppers than their children.

Another ironic finding is that parents who bargain hunt for school supplies throughout the summer end up spending $60 more than parents who do their shopping all at once.

