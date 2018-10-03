The Strongest Word To Describe something You Like

What's the STRONGEST word to describe something you like?

October 3, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Andrey Burmakin/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

We have a lot of words we use to describe something we like.  We can call it good or great or incredible or 50 other adjectives.  But which ones are the STRONGEST?

A new survey asked people to rank different ways to say something is good.  And it turns out the word people use when they feel the strongest is . . . INCREDIBLE. 

The rest of the top five are:  Fantastic . . . very good . . . really good . . . and great.

On the other end of the scale, the strongest word we use when we don't like something is . . . ABYSMAL.

The rest of the top five are:  Awful . . . terrible . . . very bad . . . and really bad. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
strongest
word
describe
something
you
Like
Courtney & Company
Y98