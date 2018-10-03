The Strongest Word To Describe something You Like

We have a lot of words we use to describe something we like. We can call it good or great or incredible or 50 other adjectives. But which ones are the STRONGEST?

A new survey asked people to rank different ways to say something is good. And it turns out the word people use when they feel the strongest is . . . INCREDIBLE.

The rest of the top five are: Fantastic . . . very good . . . really good . . . and great.

On the other end of the scale, the strongest word we use when we don't like something is . . . ABYSMAL.

The rest of the top five are: Awful . . . terrible . . . very bad . . . and really bad.

