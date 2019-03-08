Stephen King Movies Ranked

ScreenRant.com did a ranking of ALL Steph King movies. They kept it to theatrical movies, so things like the CLASSIC TV miniseries "It" and "Salem's Lot" from back in the day didn't count. They also ignored sequels King had nothing to do with, like "Children of the Corn 2 through 538" or whatever.

Here are the Top 10 King flicks...

1. "The Shawshank Redemption", 1994

2. "The Shining", 1980

3. "Stand By Me", 1986

4. "The Mist", 2007

5. "Gerald's Game", 2017

6. "Misery", 1990

7. "Carrie", 1976

8. "The Dead Zone", 1983

9. "It", 2017

10. "Pet Sematary", 1989

So what's the WORST Stephen King movie of all time? That honor goes to 1986's "Maximum Overdrive" . . . the only movie King ever directed.

