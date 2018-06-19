The States With The Most Psychopaths

A new study at Southern Methodist University looked at the lower 48 states, plus D.C., to find out which areas have the highest percentage of people with psychopathic tendencies. And Washington D.C. won in a LANDSLIDE.

To be fair, they didn't look at any other cities. So it's possible big urban areas just have more psychos than states, which are more geographically diverse.

As far as states go, the study found you're more likely to run into a psycho in CONNECTICUT than anywhere else.

The top ten states for psychos are Connecticut . . . California . . . New Jersey . . . New York . . . Wyoming . . . Maine . . . Wisconsin . . . Nevada . . . ILLINOIS . . . and Virginia.

The states with the lowest percentage are West Virginia . . . Vermont . . . Tennessee . . . North Carolina . . . New Mexico . . . Oklahoma . . . Montana . . . Mississippi . . . Indiana . . . and Oregon.

Click Here to see more.