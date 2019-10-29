Starting your Day Off Right
What do you do to start your day off RIGHT?
According to a new survey, the most common thing people do to get their days started off right is drinking coffee. HALF of people say that's the key to getting their day going in the right direction.
Here's the full list of things we do to start our days right...
1. Drink coffee, 50%.
2. Exercise, 48%.
3. Smile and think something positive, 48%.
4. Wake up early, 48%.
5. Meditate, 43%.
