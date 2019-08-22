There's a Secret About St. Louis' XFL Logo if You Flip it Upside Down

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - St. Louis' new professional football team now has a name and logo, following Wednesday's announcement by the XFL. The BattleHawks will take flight in February and there was a mixed reaction on social media as some locals wondered what the connection to the city was.

Judging from the video released by the league, the BattleHawk refers to St. Louis' history in air defense assets with Boeing and McDonnell Douglas. But there's one other secret connection about the logo.

If you turn it upside down, it seems to spell "STL."

(XFL)

The Twitter account "@xflboard" shared the secret and credited a fan forum for the discovery:

The league's season will start Feb. 8, the weekend after the NFL season ends with the Super Bowl. All of St. Louis' home games will be played at the Dome at America's Center. You can place season ticket deposits now through Ticketmaster or the XFL website.

The XFL's plan is to make the game more fan centered, faster and exciting.

