St. Louis Is One Of The Best Cities For Baseball

A new study just ranked 361 cities from the best place for baseball to the worst.

Why 361? Those are all the cities that have at least one Major League Baseball, minor league, or NCAA baseball team.

The rankings are based on 31 factors including whether there's an MLB team and how they've been performing . . . minor league teams . . . NCAA teams . . . championships for all three . . . attendance . . . and ticket prices.

The top 26 cities on the list are, not coincidentally, cities that have MLB teams with New York, Los Angeles, and ST. LOUIS coming out on top.

The highest-ranking city without a Major League team is Spokane, Washington.

Jersey City, New Jersey came in last out of the 361 cities.

So how about the cities that are currently in the World Series? Houston ranked 16th, and Washington D.C. ranked 20th.

Click Here to see more.