St. Louis Blues Videos Score Emmy Recognition

The St. Louis Blues are still waiting on a Stanley Cup, but the behind the scences crew took home some hardware this weekend!

According to the St. Louis Blues, the organization claimed two Emmys at the Mid-America Chapter Regional Emmy Awards on Saturday in Kansas City.

Blues Go Marching In, produced by Jason Pippi, won an Emmy for Program Promo in Sports, while Levi, produced by David Foley, received the award for Program Feature/Segment in Sports.

Video of When The Blues Go Marchin&#039; In

The awards are the first-ever Emmys for Blue Note Productions, the Blues' in-house video production team.

"The best part about these Emmy Awards is that they are complete team awards," said Trevor Nickerson, Senior Director of Blue Note Productions. "Whether it is our hockey operations department allowing the access to tell our own stories, our public relations staff working with our players or our digital department helping to develop and distribute content, it all supports Blue Note Productions and allows our talented staff to do what they love: telling the amazing stories of the St. Louis Blues and Enterprise Center. This is a feather in the cap of the entire organization."

Click here to read and watch more!