Drake was streamed 8.2 BILLION times on Spotify this year, which was more than any other artist. Post Malone was second followed by XXXTentacion, J Balvin, and Ed Sheeran, who was Spotify's most-streamed artist last year.

Spotify.com has the whole rundown including "emo rap" being named 2018's Rising Genre, and "Africa" by Toto being named the Top Throwback Song.

