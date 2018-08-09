Songs That Would Make Better TV Shows Than "Hey There Delilah"

The PLAIN WHITE T's are developing a show based on "Hey There Delilah", even though there isn't much to it, other than it being about a long distance flirtation between a musician and a college student.

So "Entertainment Weekly" came up with a list of songs that would make much better TV shows. They even have plots and suggested CASTING for a few of them. But a lot of this is pure silliness. Here are a few highlights...

1. "Ain't Your Mama", by Jennifer Lopez. Olivia, played by Jennifer Garner, is the producer of a Jerry Springer-style talk show, and also begrudgingly serves as a surrogate mother of sorts to its host . . . a once-respected but now-disgraced journalist, played by Amy Schumer. It's a dark comedy.

2. "Born to Run", by Bruce Springsteen. A working-class New Jersey boy in the 1970s looks for love, a fast car, and a way out of the dead-end life he's facing as all his friends fall into lives of crime, shotgun marriages, and more.

3. "The Boy Is Mine", by Brandy and Monica. A custody battle unfolds over the course of this eight-episode limited series, which features Cameron Diaz in her first TV show.

4. "Call Me Maybe", by Carly Rae Jepsen. In the year 2021, a group of 20-somethings decides to forgo texting and social media, instead, only communicating by voice calls. It stars Elle Fanning.

5. "Can't Feel My Face" by The Weeknd. Frostbite strikes an explorer, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who's forced to settle in a small town 50 miles outside of Juneau, Alaska. Think: A modern-day "Northern Exposure".

6. "Don't Speak" by No Doubt. What happens when a family takes a vow of silence? Hilarity . . . that's what. Topher Grace and Alyson Hannigan star as parents of four kids aged 5 to 17.

7. "Genie in a Bottle" by Christina Aguilera. The CW's re-imagining of "I Dream of Jeannie" stars Rita Ora as the genie wife of an American military doctor who releases her from an old stereo he found during his second European tour.

8. "Hotel California" by the Eagles. The owner of a chic hotel, played by Delta Burke, serves "pink champagne on ice" to guests who experience unexplained and unfathomable supernatural occurrences during their stay.

9. "I Left My Wallet in El Segundo" by A Tribe Called Quest. A coming-of-age road trip through Mexico, as told from the perspective of the wallet.

10. "Who Let the Dogs Out?" by Baha Men. With undertones of "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?", this animated mystery follows a dog detective investigating the mass jailbreak of a rescue shelter the night before a mass euthanization, with all signs pointing to his ex, an activist cat, as the prime suspect."

