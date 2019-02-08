Soft Rock Love Songs That Are Secretly Cruel

UltimateClassicRock.com put together a list of 14 Secretly Cruel Soft Rock Love Songs. Here are five examples:

1. "Nights on Broadway", The Bee Gees. Wherein our protagonist tells the object of his affection, quote, "Well, I had to follow you / Though you did not want me to / But that won't stop my loving you / I can't stay away."

That's not love, that's a restraining order waiting to happen.

2. "You Can't Change That", Raydio. So Ray Parker Jr. is telling his girl she's the only one for him, and that'll never change. Which would be romantic IF he stopped there.

But then he steps over the line into STALKER territory, warning her that even if she changes her address, phone number, and the color of her hair, she's not getting rid of him.

3. "Into the Night", Benny Mardones. If the first verse doesn't raise a red flag for you, then you need help. "She's just sixteen years old / Leave her alone, they say / Separated by fools / Who don't know what love is yet." Also, the video will make you instantly feel like you need a shower.

4. "Wonderful Tonight", Eric Clapton. It ends with Eric getting too drunk at a party, and his lady having to help him into bed. It was written for his then-wife Pattie Boyd.But at the time, Clapton was a hardcore alcoholic, and was often physically abusive to her. In other words, in real life, most nights when Eric got that drunk probably didn't end quite so romantically.

5. "Escape (The Pina Colada Song)", Rupert Holmes. The fact that a couple accidentally realizes they're right for each other is overshadowed by the fact that they learned it while TRYING TO CHEAT ON EACH OTHER.And in the end, it's all good. I guess because they were both doing it?

Click Here to see more.