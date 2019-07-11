The Simple Secret To Success

A new study in the Journal of Sports Science found that talking to yourself in the second person makes you perform better. Like saying, "YOU can do this" instead of "I can do this."

Researchers aren't sure why it works, but they've got two theories...

Saying "you" instead of "I" might help psychologically, by giving you a more distanced perspective. Like you're on the outside looking in.

Or, it mimics the way a coach or parent would speak to you. And that alone puts you in a more disciplined mindset.

