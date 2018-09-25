Signs That You Have Have A Well-Rounded Life

A new survey asked people what goes in to having a good work-life balance. And here are their picks for the top 10 things you do that show you've got a well-rounded life...

1. Spending time with your family.

2. Watching TV and movies.

3. Getting enough sleep.

4. Taking time for yourself every day.

5. Listening to music or podcasts.

6. Spending time with friends.

7. Keeping your house clean and organized.

8. Having sex.

9. Spending time outdoors, in nature.

10. Spending time with a pet.

