Signs Of A Bad Boss

If you don't like your boss, you're not alone. A recent study by the jobs site Monster found almost 1 in 3 people worldwide don't like their boss.

Here are five signs you might have a horrible boss...

1. They expect you to be just like them. A good boss usually understands we all do things a little differently, and doesn't try to micromanage.

2. Their feedback is vague, irrelevant, or consistently dumb. It probably means they don't have a very good grip on what you do, or how you do it. So they're just phoning it in and pretending they're being helpful.

3. They constantly change their mind. It kills your productivity, because you're always starting and stopping. Now, that doesn't mean they should NEVER change their mind. But good bosses are decisive, and don't second guess themselves too much.

4. They say yes to everything. They SHOULD listen to you and take advice. But if they're a pushover, they're probably not offering much guidance. Which is an important part of being the boss.

5. They gossip. Because then everyone will gossip. And if they're talking to you about one of your co-workers, there's a good chance they're also gossiping about you. Which is bound to create drama.

